They are trying to destroy the future harvest: in Kharkiv region, the occupiers shelled a wheat field, a fire broke out

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 72760 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 81361 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 101679 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 179094 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 224529 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138240 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365762 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181008 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149247 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197716 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 54736 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 62269 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 82028 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 67289 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 20412 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 7500 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10564 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14896 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36100 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37802 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

They are trying to destroy the future harvest: in Kharkiv region, the occupiers shelled a wheat field, a fire broke out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22175 views

Russian troops deliberately shelled a wheat field near the village of Karasivka, Kharkiv region, causing a fire that threatened to destroy the entire 110-hectare field.

They are trying to destroy the future harvest: in Kharkiv region, the occupiers shelled a wheat field, a fire broke out

The occupiers in the Kharkiv region, trying to destroy the future harvest, deliberately shelled a wheat field, which caused a fire.  This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"Today at about 16:00 the enemy attacked a ripe wheat field near Karasivka village of Zolochiv community. A fire broke out. Rescuers quickly localized the fire to prevent the destruction of the entire field, which covers a total area of 110 hectares. At 17:10, the fire was extinguished," the statement said.

It is noted that a fire and rescue unit of the State Emergency Service on tankers, reinforced by a medical team, was working at the scene.

Recall

On the morning of July 1 , the Russian military launched a missile attack on the village of Mokhnach, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region. There were no casualties. The attack damaged at least four residential buildings.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarAgronomy news
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chuhuiv
Ukraine
Kharkiv
