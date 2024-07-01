They are trying to destroy the future harvest: in Kharkiv region, the occupiers shelled a wheat field, a fire broke out

The occupiers in the Kharkiv region, trying to destroy the future harvest, deliberately shelled a wheat field, which caused a fire. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"Today at about 16:00 the enemy attacked a ripe wheat field near Karasivka village of Zolochiv community. A fire broke out. Rescuers quickly localized the fire to prevent the destruction of the entire field, which covers a total area of 110 hectares. At 17:10, the fire was extinguished," the statement said.

It is noted that a fire and rescue unit of the State Emergency Service on tankers, reinforced by a medical team, was working at the scene.

Recall

On the morning of July 1 , the Russian military launched a missile attack on the village of Mokhnach, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region. There were no casualties. The attack damaged at least four residential buildings.