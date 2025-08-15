"There will be no restrictions": MP revealed conditions for men under 22 to travel abroad

Ukraine plans to allow men under 22 to travel abroad without restrictions, People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko announced on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Boys will be allowed to travel abroad until they are 22. There will be no restrictions. That is, just as children currently travel until they are 18, it will be the same until they are 22. - Honcharenko wrote.

"But again: why so late? If they had done this in the spring, many boys would have stayed in Ukraine and entered Ukrainian universities, instead of going abroad at 17," the MP noted.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to work out the possibility of simplifying border crossing for young Ukrainians. It is proposed to raise the age limit from 18 to 22 years.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada reported that they were discussing the possibility of increasing the age limit for conscripted men to travel abroad to 23-24 years. This would allow young Ukrainians studying abroad to visit Ukraine.

Recently, the parliament leadership reported that there are no bills under consideration in the Verkhovna Rada regarding the reduction of the mobilization age. Ukrainians aged 18-24 can voluntarily join the military under contract.