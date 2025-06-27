There will be no intense heat for now - forecaster

In early July, the weather in Ukraine will be hot, but there is no talk of extreme heat yet. This was reported by Natalia Ptukha, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, during a briefing, writes UNN.

For now, we are not warning of extreme heat (extreme heat is classified as +35 degrees and above), but we will monitor. If such indicators reach these values somewhere in the southern regions, then, of course, we will warn - said Ptukha.

At the same time, she noted that July will generally begin with typical summer weather, usual for the last ten years.

"It's 25-30 degrees in most regions. And in the South, in Zakarpattia and sometimes in Prykarpattia, it's already above 30 degrees," she added.

