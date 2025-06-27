Less wind and more sun: forecaster told when summer warming will come

Summer warming in Ukraine is expected already on Sunday, June 29. Natalia Ptukha, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, announced this during a briefing, writes UNN.

Starting already on Sunday, a field of high atmospheric pressure from Europe, an anticyclone, will begin to spread over the territory of Ukraine. It will start providing us with more calm weather. There will be less wind. - said Ptukha.

According to her, the weather is currently affected by the passage of atmospheric fronts, and, "of course, discomfort, in addition to more cloudiness, precipitation and not very high temperatures, is also added by the wind."

"So, starting next week, our situation will stabilize - there will be less wind, more clarity, more sunny days, and the temperature will start to rise," Ptukha noted.

