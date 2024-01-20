ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
There were no comments: representatives of Ukraine and the United States conducted the first joint inspection of weapons provided by the Americans

There were no comments: representatives of Ukraine and the United States conducted the first joint inspection of weapons provided by the Americans

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 92179 views

The United States and Ukraine conducted the first joint inspection of military equipment and weapons provided by the United States. The inspections are aimed at increasing transparency and trust.

Representatives of Ukraine and the United States conducted the first joint inspection of weapons and equipment provided by American partners. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"The Internal Audit Service of the Ministry of Defense and representatives of the Armed Forces, together with representatives of the Defense Cooperation Section of the US Embassy, inspected weapons and equipment provided by American partners in a military unit," the Defense Ministry reports.

It is noted that Ukrainian and American inspectors checked three main items:

serial numbers;

technical condition;

conditions of proper storage (safety and security).

According to the agency, the information is currently being processed. There were no comments from US representatives during the joint work. Joint inspections of the end use of weapons provided by partners will continue.

"Ensuring access to storage sites, openness and systematic joint inspections are concrete measures we are taking to increase transparency and build trust with our partners," said Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Dzhyhyr.

Recall

According to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, over the past four months, the Defense Ministry has detected violations worth more than UAH 10 billion committed earlier. The defense ministry is working closely with law enforcement and special services.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

