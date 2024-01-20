There were no comments: representatives of Ukraine and the United States conducted the first joint inspection of weapons provided by the Americans

Representatives of Ukraine and the United States conducted the first joint inspection of weapons and equipment provided by American partners. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"The Internal Audit Service of the Ministry of Defense and representatives of the Armed Forces, together with representatives of the Defense Cooperation Section of the US Embassy, inspected weapons and equipment provided by American partners in a military unit," the Defense Ministry reports.

It is noted that Ukrainian and American inspectors checked three main items:

serial numbers;

technical condition;

conditions of proper storage (safety and security).

According to the agency, the information is currently being processed. There were no comments from US representatives during the joint work. Joint inspections of the end use of weapons provided by partners will continue.

"Ensuring access to storage sites, openness and systematic joint inspections are concrete measures we are taking to increase transparency and build trust with our partners," said Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Dzhyhyr.

Recall

According to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, over the past four months, the Defense Ministry has detected violations worth more than UAH 10 billion committed earlier. The defense ministry is working closely with law enforcement and special services.