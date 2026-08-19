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There were 239 engagements at the front over the past day — General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

On August 18, there were 239 engagements at the front; the Russians carried out 87 airstrikes and used more than 11,000 drones. Russia's losses amounted to 1,190 military personnel.

There were 239 engagements at the front over the past day — General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, August 18, there were 239 combat engagements at the front. The enemy launched one missile strike using two missiles and carried out 87 airstrikes, during which it dropped 302 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In addition, the invaders deployed 11,130 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,070 attacks on populated areas and the positions of the Defense Forces, 27 of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck nine areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, two artillery systems and one site for launching unmanned aerial vehicles.

On the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk fronts, our defenders stopped three enemy assaults over the past day. At the same time, the aggressor carried out 54 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, two of them using multiple-launch rocket systems. The enemy also conducted five airstrikes using 14 guided aerial bombs.

On the South Slobozhanskyi front, Ukrainian units repelled ten enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance near Izbytske, Dovzhanka, Starytsia, Mytrofanivka, Lozova Druha, Radkivka, Bochkovе and Okhrymiivka.

On the Kupiansk front, there were two enemy offensive actions toward Novoosynove and Kurylivka.

Attempts to break through the Ukrainian defenses were repelled on the Lyman front, where the occupiers attacked six times toward the populated areas of Lyman and Droby sheve and in the areas of the populated areas of Ridkodub and Novoselivka.

On the Sloviansk front, the enemy carried out 16 assault actions in the areas of the populated areas of Riznykivka, Kryva Luka and Zakitne, and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and Mykolaivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russian invaders conducted one offensive action toward Izhevka.

Thirty-one attacks were recorded on the Kostiantynivka front. The invaders conducted assault operations in the areas of the populated areas of Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Dovha Balka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Sofiivka and Rusyn Yar, and toward the populated areas of Vilne, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka and Kucheriv Yar.

The enemy carried out twenty-seven attacks on the Pokrovsk front. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the populated areas of Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Molodetske and Kotlyne, and toward the populated areas of Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Shevchenko, Serhiivka, Vasylivka, Myrne and Hannivka.

On the Oleksandrivka front, the invaders carried out three attacks toward the populated areas of Nove Zaporizhzhia, Rybne and Sosnivka.

On the Huliaipole front, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 12 times. The enemy attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Rivne, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Novoselivka, Lisne, Charivne and Hirke.

On the Orikhiv front, our defenders stopped one attempt by the enemy to advance near Plavni.

On the Dnipro front, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations over the past day.

Russian occupier losses over the past day amounted to 1,190 personnel. In addition, two tanks, 50 artillery systems, three multiple-launch rocket systems, 19 ground robotic systems, 1,738 unmanned aerial vehicles, 427 vehicles and one piece of special equipment belonging to the enemy were neutralized.

Russia attacked with ballistic missiles; 58 of 65 drones, including "Banderols," neutralized19.08.26, 08:37 • 1348 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

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