There is one enemy Kalibr carrier in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 missiles, and no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy as of 06:00 on February 12, 2025, UNN reports.
It is also reported that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 22 missiles.
Within a day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia:
- 3 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 2 continued to the Bosphorus;
- 1 vessel sailed from the Bosporus Strait to the Sea of Azov.
