President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, particularly regarding long-range strikes and the intentions of the Russian leadership, noting that Russia has no friendly intentions. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported. First of all, about the situation with the fuel sector in Russia after our long-range sanctions. I thank the operators of Ukrainian drones for their accuracy, I thank our manufacturers of both our drones and missiles. It is felt that Ukrainian industry is gaining momentum. - said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy also heard a report on the intentions of the Russian leadership, particularly regarding other countries.

Russia has no friendly intentions, to put it mildly. The system there is being rebuilt for the possibility of war at any moment and against any adversary. This can only be countered by sanctions, strong world sanctions, and our long-range capabilities. - added Zelenskyy.

We remind you that

Russia will avoid real diplomacy and ending the war until it feels truly heavy losses, including economic ones, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to the continuation of Russian strikes on Ukraine and emphasizing the need for strong sanctions and tariffs on Russian trade.