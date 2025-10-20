There is a risk of getting stuck at the border with Poland: delays are related to the launch of the EES electronic system

At the Krakovets checkpoint, a slowdown in traffic and an increase in waiting times in queues have been recorded. The reason for the inconvenience is the launch of the electronic EES system, which records data on border crossings in a new format.

UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

At the border with Poland, at the Krakovets checkpoint, a slowdown in traffic is observed. There is a high probability of an increase in waiting times in queues for passage due to the introduction of EES - a new system that records data on crossing the external borders of the Schengen area. The State Border Guard Service advised planning trips taking into account a possible increase in waiting times at the checkpoint.

In the afternoon of October 20, 50 cars were observed in the queue.

Reference

EES is an electronic system that does not require stamps in passports. The purpose of EES is to strengthen security and combat illegal migration, and to improve the accounting of the terms of stay of foreigners in the EU.

During the first entry, citizens will undergo registration, with mandatory facial photography and the taking of four fingerprints.

The system will record the date, time, and place of entry and exit.

But they also promise:

The check will be much faster during subsequent border crossings, as the data will be automatically compared with those already stored in the database.

Recall

The EU is gradually implementing the biometric registration system EES, which will replace passport stamps. Ukrainians with temporary protection or a residence permit are not subject to registration, but for others, the border crossing time may increase.