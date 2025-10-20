There is a risk of getting stuck at the border with Poland: delays are related to the launch of the EES electronic system

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
03:34 PM • 5112 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 11678 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
12:10 PM • 16502 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 26451 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 56034 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 28455 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 29431 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 11136 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 25742 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 26358 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.2m/s
85%
750mm
Popular news
Ukraine and the US are preparing a contract for the supply of 25 Patriot systems - ZelenskyyOctober 20, 07:56 AM • 23342 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 39986 views
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's приближення to ending the war, but there are nuancesOctober 20, 08:56 AM • 11232 views
EU diplomacy chief answered whether Trump's meeting with Putin in Budapest without Europeans is not a "slap in the face"October 20, 09:15 AM • 18077 views
Zelenskyy explained how Putin constantly tries to "bribe" TrumpOctober 20, 10:40 AM • 15622 views
Publications
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhoto03:48 PM • 4042 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 56005 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 40105 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 113890 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 80083 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Bloggers
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideo03:55 PM • 1670 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 63630 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 62789 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 82048 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 79948 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Series
Film
Mushrooms

There is a risk of getting stuck at the border with Poland: delays are related to the launch of the EES electronic system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

Border guards advise taking into account the high load in queues at the Krakovets checkpoint, which is associated with the recent launch of the EES system. Dozens of cars are waiting in front of the border crossing. The State Border Guard Service warned of a possible increase in delay times.

There is a risk of getting stuck at the border with Poland: delays are related to the launch of the EES electronic system

At the Krakovets checkpoint, a slowdown in traffic and an increase in waiting times in queues have been recorded. The reason for the inconvenience is the launch of the electronic EES system, which records data on border crossings in a new format.

UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

At the border with Poland, at the Krakovets checkpoint, a slowdown in traffic is observed. There is a high probability of an increase in waiting times in queues for passage due to the introduction of EES - a new system that records data on crossing the external borders of the Schengen area. The State Border Guard Service advised planning trips taking into account a possible increase in waiting times at the checkpoint.

In the afternoon of October 20, 50 cars were observed in the queue.

Reference

EES is an electronic system that does not require stamps in passports. The purpose of EES is to strengthen security and combat illegal migration, and to improve the accounting of the terms of stay of foreigners in the EU.

During the first entry, citizens will undergo registration, with mandatory facial photography and the taking of four fingerprints.

The system will record the date, time, and place of entry and exit.

But they also promise:

The check will be much faster during subsequent border crossings, as the data will be automatically compared with those already stored in the database.

Recall

The EU is gradually implementing the biometric registration system EES, which will replace passport stamps. Ukrainians with temporary protection or a residence permit are not subject to registration, but for others, the border crossing time may increase.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Society
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
European Union
Poland