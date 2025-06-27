"There are really good decisions": Zelenskyy noted the results of the EU summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the results of the EU summit "important," pointing to "good decisions" regarding security support, further pressure on Russia, and a high assessment of the country's transformation on the path to the EU, writes UNN.

Important results of the European Council meeting. Thank you to our partners for their support. There are genuinely good decisions regarding security support, further pressure on Russia, and a high assessment of our internal transformation. Even during wartime, we are adopting and implementing decisions that bring us closer to EU membership - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President emphasized: "Every unified signal of support for Ukraine is a signal guaranteeing that Europe has a normal future." "Now everything depends on us, on the unity of the EU member states and all countries that sincerely strive for European integration. I thank the President of the European Council António Costa and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for their leadership; we continue to work to strengthen each other. Together we defend common values and fight for peace," Zelenskyy noted.

