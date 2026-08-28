Press secretary of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that negotiations on ending the war are currently on hold because there are no new ideas. According to him, the Russian army will continue the "special military operation" and will also continue shelling Kyiv. This is reported by Russian "media," UNN reports.

Details

Regarding the peace negotiations: yes, this issue is currently in a state of deep pause; there are no new ideas - Peskov said.

He added that Ukraine "knows Russia's demands perfectly well," and therefore Kyiv does not want to discuss them peacefully.

We are continuing the "special military operation," and the fact that we are advancing on the fronts is, in fact, obvious. Specialists understand perfectly well what this dynamic means and what consequences it will ultimately have for the "Kyiv regime." Strikes on Kyiv continue; they are carried out systematically and deliberately. We continue to destroy the military and related infrastructure of the "Kyiv regime." Our military knows what they are doing and how they are doing it - Peskov said.

We remind you

CIA Director John Ratcliffe secretly visited Moscow this week, where he met with FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov. During the meeting, the American official conveyed to the Russian side a bleak assessment of Russia's military and economic situation and urged the Kremlin to seriously consider the possibility of ending the war against Ukraine.