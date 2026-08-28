“There are no new ideas” - Russia stated that talks on ending the war are on pause
Kyiv • UNN
Dmitry Peskov stated that talks on ending the war are on pause due to a lack of new ideas. Russia will continue military operations and shelling Kyiv.
Press secretary of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that negotiations on ending the war are currently on hold because there are no new ideas. According to him, the Russian army will continue the "special military operation" and will also continue shelling Kyiv. This is reported by Russian "media," UNN reports.
Details
Regarding the peace negotiations: yes, this issue is currently in a state of deep pause; there are no new ideas
He added that Ukraine "knows Russia's demands perfectly well," and therefore Kyiv does not want to discuss them peacefully.
We are continuing the "special military operation," and the fact that we are advancing on the fronts is, in fact, obvious. Specialists understand perfectly well what this dynamic means and what consequences it will ultimately have for the "Kyiv regime." Strikes on Kyiv continue; they are carried out systematically and deliberately. We continue to destroy the military and related infrastructure of the "Kyiv regime." Our military knows what they are doing and how they are doing it
We remind you
CIA Director John Ratcliffe secretly visited Moscow this week, where he met with FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov. During the meeting, the American official conveyed to the Russian side a bleak assessment of Russia's military and economic situation and urged the Kremlin to seriously consider the possibility of ending the war against Ukraine.