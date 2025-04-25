The World Bank will give Ukraine $70 million to support the energy system

The World Bank will provide Ukraine with 70 million dollars to support the stability of the Ukrainian energy system. The funds will be used to purchase energy storage systems by "Ukrhydroenergo". This will allow us to create a reserve of electricity and strengthen our energy resilience. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports with reference to the Government portal.

Details

On Friday, April 25, in Washington, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and World Bank Managing Director Anna Bjerde signed an agreement on financial support for the Ukrainian energy system.

It is noted that according to the document, the World Bank will provide our country with 70 million dollars. The funding will be used to support the stability of the energy system.

The funds will be used to purchase energy storage systems by "Ukrhydroenergo". This will allow us to create a reserve of electricity and strengthen our energy resilience - emphasized Denys Shmyhal.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the World Bank and partners for their assistance in restoring Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which was damaged by Russian shelling.

Recall

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has stabilized at the level of seasonal indicators. On April 25, Ukrenergo called for the use of powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00.

