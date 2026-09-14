The vote on Prosecutor General Kravchenko's resignation will take place on September 15 – Arakhamia

The Verkhovna Rada will vote on the resignation of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko on September 15. This was reported by David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, writes UNN.

The vote on the resignation of Prosecutor General Kravchenko will take place tomorrow, September 15 - the statement reads.

Update

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ruslan Kravchenko should leave the post of Prosecutor General. Zelenskyy asked parliament to support the dismissal without delay.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said that he had signed a notice of suspicion for NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, whom he suspects of forging official documents and other offenses. He also reported another notice of suspicion concerning a person close to the head of SAP.

At the same time, NABU stated that Semen Kryvonos had not been officially served with a notice of suspicion. The Bureau also denied seizing criminal proceedings.

Ruslan Kravchenko said that he is currently on a foreign business trip and plans to hold a series of meetings with international partners to tell them about the situation in Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies.

The suspicion notice against NABU Director Kryvonos was registered in the URPTI — Kravchenko