The agenda is very busy — the Foreign Ministry revealed details of Friedrich Merz’s visit to Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit, will hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. As Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported, the agenda will be very busy, focused on strengthening Ukraine, as well as joint European security, UNN reports.

Details

The Foreign Ministry reported that Merz will hold talks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the entire range of bilateral, European and international agenda issues.

Thank you for coming to Ukraine at this important time and for Germany’s comprehensive support for our country. Ukraine and Germany have built a strong strategic partnership, and we are determined to continue deepening it. We highly value Germany’s strong leadership in Europe, which is especially important right now. Just yesterday, Germany celebrated the unity that changed Europe. Today, Ukrainians are defending Europe’s freedom, security and unity, while Germany firmly stands by our side. Today, we have a very busy agenda ahead of us, focused on strengthening Ukraine, our defense capabilities and resilience, as well as joint European security. We deeply value Germany’s leadership, support and friendship – the head of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry emphasized.

To add

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on the morning of October 4 on an unannounced visit – for the first time since May 2025. He spoke about the need for increased support for Ukraine ahead of winter and is due to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.