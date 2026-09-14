The suspicion notice against NABU Director Kryvonos was registered in the URPTI — Kravchenko

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that the notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos was registered in the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations and sent in accordance with the procedure established by law, UNN writes.

The notice of suspicion was registered in the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations and sent in accordance with the procedure provided by law. To be continued… — the statement reads.

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Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, whom he suspects of forging official documents and other offenses. He also reported another notice of suspicion concerning a person close to the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko has resigned