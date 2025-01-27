The Volgoneft-239 tanker that sank in the Kerch Strait is being prepared for disposal

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 78116 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 96405 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107365 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110326 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130601 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103605 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134699 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113417 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116983 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Broadcast
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring
February 28, 07:34 AM

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 53017 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118629 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details
February 28, 09:52 AM

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 58727 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113246 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 29486 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 78116 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130601 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134699 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166579 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156360 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 23682 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27179 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113236 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118619 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140023 views
The Volgoneft-239 tanker that sank in the Kerch Strait is being prepared for disposal

The Volgoneft-239 tanker that sank in the Kerch Strait is being prepared for disposal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27552 views

Preparations have begun in the Kerch Strait for the scrapping of the emergency tanker Volgoneft-239. Since December 2024, more than 25 tons of oil-water mixture and 18.5 tons of contaminated soil have been collected.

The tanker Volgoneft-239, which crashed in the Kerch Strait, is being prepared for utilization. This was announced by the head of Rosmorrichflot Andriy Tarasenko, UNN reports with reference to Krym.Realii.

"To ensure environmental safety, the vessel is being ventilated, degassed, washed and steamed. At the same time, divers from the Maritime Rescue Service are examining the sunken fragments of the Volgoneft-239 and Volgoneft-212 tankers at a depth of up to 20 meters," Tarasenko said.

Fuel oil on the shores of Odesa region: experts took samples for research24.01.25, 20:12 • 38115 views

According to Rosmorrichflot, since December 2024, more than 25 tons of oil-water mixture have been collected in the water area, and more than 18.5 tons of contaminated soil have been collected from the shore.

Russia does not stop oil transportation through the Kerch Strait after the accident of Volgoneft tankers27.12.24, 14:42 • 16753 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
odesaOdesa

