The Volgoneft-239 tanker that sank in the Kerch Strait is being prepared for disposal

The tanker Volgoneft-239, which crashed in the Kerch Strait, is being prepared for utilization. This was announced by the head of Rosmorrichflot Andriy Tarasenko, UNN reports with reference to Krym.Realii.

"To ensure environmental safety, the vessel is being ventilated, degassed, washed and steamed. At the same time, divers from the Maritime Rescue Service are examining the sunken fragments of the Volgoneft-239 and Volgoneft-212 tankers at a depth of up to 20 meters," Tarasenko said.

Fuel oil on the shores of Odesa region: experts took samples for research

According to Rosmorrichflot, since December 2024, more than 25 tons of oil-water mixture have been collected in the water area, and more than 18.5 tons of contaminated soil have been collected from the shore.

Russia does not stop oil transportation through the Kerch Strait after the accident of Volgoneft tankers