The very first step is a ceasefire: Zelensky reacted to Putin's statements regarding negotiations
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelensky said that he expects Russia to confirm the ceasefire from May 12. He emphasized that Ukraine is ready for a meeting for negotiations.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted in his social media post that the russian federation has finally started thinking about ending the war. But Ukraine is waiting for a ceasefire, reports UNN.
Details
It is a good sign that the russians are finally thinking about ending the war. Everyone in the world has been waiting for this for a very long time. And the very first step in the real end of any war is a ceasefire. - President Zelenskyy said on his social media page.
The head of state stressed that there is no point in continuing the killings even for a day.
We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire – complete, lasting and reliable – starting tomorrow, May 12, and Ukraine is ready to meet
Let us remind you
UNN reported that moscow is offering to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul.
