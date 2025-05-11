$41.510.00
Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details
05:32 AM • 9802 views

May 10, 02:21 PM • 32694 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 63852 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 58829 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 86610 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 55779 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 69863 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 73786 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64063 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66249 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

The very first step is a ceasefire: Zelensky reacted to Putin's statements regarding negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

President Zelensky said that he expects Russia to confirm the ceasefire from May 12. He emphasized that Ukraine is ready for a meeting for negotiations.

The very first step is a ceasefire: Zelensky reacted to Putin's statements regarding negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted in his social media post that the russian federation has finally started thinking about ending the war. But Ukraine is waiting for a ceasefire, reports UNN.

Details

It is a good sign that the russians are finally thinking about ending the war. Everyone in the world has been waiting for this for a very long time. And the very first step in the real end of any war is a ceasefire. - President Zelenskyy said on his social media page.

The head of state stressed that there is no point in continuing the killings even for a day.

We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire – complete, lasting and reliable – starting tomorrow, May 12, and Ukraine is ready to meet

- Zelenskyy said. 

Let us remind you

UNN reported that moscow is offering to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul.

Macron on Putin's proposal: first step, but not enough

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
