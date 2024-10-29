The Verkhovna Rada has taken a step towards strengthening the liability of legal entities for corruption offenses
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada has passed in the first reading the draft law No. 11443 on strengthening the liability of legal entities for corruption offenses. The document introduces criminal sanctions against companies for bribing foreign officials.
This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.
The Verkhovna Rada adopted No. 11443 on bringing legal entities' liability for corruption-related criminal offenses in line with international standards
268 MPs voted in favor of the draft law.
“This is an important step that brings us closer to OECD membership,” Zheleznyak added.
The Verkhovna Rada reported that the draft law No. 11443 aims to strengthen the fight against bribery in international business transactions. The document is aimed at increasing the liability of legal entities for corruption offenses, which is an important step in strengthening the international community's confidence in Ukraine.
Chairman of the Committee on Law Enforcement Serhiy Ionushas emphasized that the draft law introduces the institution of criminal law measures against legal entities for bribery of foreign officials.
This is a new institution for Ukraine, but it is a standard in such developed countries as the United States, France, and Germany. The draft law provides for the introduction of separate liability for legal entities.
It also establishes rules for the application of criminal law measures, increases the amount of fines and allows for additional (non-financial) measures, such as temporary restrictions on the activities of legal entities.
In addition, the amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regulate the criminal proceedings on the application of these measures in a special procedure.