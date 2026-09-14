The Verkhovna Rada has received the president’s submission on the dismissal of Prosecutor General Kravchenko

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a motion to the Verkhovna Rada seeking consent to dismiss Ruslan Kravchenko from the position of Prosecutor General. This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN writes.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada received President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's motion to dismiss Ruslan Kravchenko from the position of Prosecutor General.

What preceded this

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion for NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, whom he suspects of falsifying official documents and other offenses. He also reported another notice of suspicion concerning a person close to the head of the SAPO.

At the same time, NABU stated that Semen Kryvonos had not officially been served with a notice of suspicion. The Bureau also denied seizing criminal proceedings.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ruslan Kravchenko should leave the position of Prosecutor General. Zelenskyy asked parliament to support the dismissal without delay.

I am currently on a foreign business trip: Kravchenko confirmed his departure from Ukraine