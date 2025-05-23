The US will supply Estonia with Javelin missiles worth $296 million
The US State Department has approved the sale of Javelin missiles and equipment to Estonia for $296 million. The contract includes 800 missiles and 84 launchers to strengthen the country's defense capabilities.
The US State Department has approved the sale of Javelin missiles and related equipment to Estonia under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program for an estimated $296 million. The US Department of Defense's Security Cooperation Agency notified the US Congress of the decision on May 22, UNN reports, citing the agency.
Details
Under the agreement, Estonia will receive 800 FGM-148F Javelin anti-tank missiles (including 8 missiles for testing) and an additional 72 Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units (LwCLUs). They will be added to a previously implemented contract.
The initial $10 million contract provided for the supply of 12 launchers, simulators, simulation missiles, battery cooling units, spare parts, tools, personnel training, and technical support from the US government and contractors.
The total amount of equipment that Estonia will receive under the two contracts is 800 Javelin missiles and 84 launchers. It also includes the supply of simulators, simulation ammunition, cooling units, tools, maintenance equipment, training services, technical support and engineering services.
The State Department noted that the agreement will contribute to US foreign policy and national security by strengthening the defense capabilities of a NATO ally that plays an important role in ensuring political stability and economic development in Europe.
The transfer of modern systems will allow Estonia to interact more effectively with US and NATO forces, as well as strengthen its ability to deter potential threats.
The main contractors will be the Javelin Joint Venture of RTX Corporation (Tucson, Arizona) and Lockheed Martin (Orlando, Florida). No offset agreements are currently envisaged under the potential agreement.
