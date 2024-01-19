ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104499 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114239 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144718 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140961 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178035 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172359 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285395 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178314 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167321 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148905 views

The US will avoid a "shutdown": Biden signs temporary budget

The US will avoid a "shutdown": Biden signs temporary budget

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40143 views

US President Joe Biden has signed a temporary budget. This will help avoid a "shutdown" - a partial suspension of the government.

US President Joe Biden has signed a temporary budget that will provide funding for federal agencies and avoid a shutdown, UNN reports.

"On Friday, January 19, 2024, the President (of the United States - ed.) signed into law a bill that provides appropriations for fiscal year 2024 to federal agencies for ongoing projects and activities," the White House said.

Biden says overwhelming majority of US Congress supports aid to Ukraine - Vloomberg18.01.24, 20:16 • 27902 views

Previously

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a stopgap bill to fund the federal government until early March and prevent a partial government shutdown, sending it to President Joe Biden for final approval. 

Addendum

On January 14, it was reported that the US Congress had agreed on a temporary spending bill to keep the government funded until March. 

US Congressional leaders have reached a $1.66 trillion deal to fund the federal government in 2024, despite Republican Party demands for budget cuts.

Earlier, it was noted that if they fail to approve the agreement by January 19, the government will have to start shutting down.  

The gross national debt of the US federal government has set a new record, exceeding $34 trillion. This could create political and economic difficulties in the future when trying to fix the financial situation in America.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World

