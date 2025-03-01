The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico
The US Secretary of Defense has ordered additional troops and Stryker armored vehicles to the southern border. The troops will include specialists in engineering, intelligence, and public relations.
On Friday, February 28, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered an additional 2,500 to 3,000 troops and Stryker armored vehicles to the southern border of the United States. This was reported by The Washington Post, citing sources, UNN reported.
According to the sources, the soldiers to be sent to the border with Mexico include military personnel specializing in engineering, intelligence, and public relations.
According to the newspaper, the deployment of troops at the border has been planned since January and continues despite a sharp decline in the number of border crossings since US President Donald Trump took office.
The order to send additional troops is part of a mission that the Trump administration has initiated to stop illegal immigrants from crossing the US border, the newspaper added.
Since 2019, more than 600,000 children have crossed the border between the United States and Mexico without their parents. Tens of thousands have already been deported in the past.
Another incident reported by La Nacion.
During a public hearing on the state budget in Albany, Chief Administrative Judge Joseph Zayas said that ICE detains illegal aliens in court. He also expressed concern about the impact of these practices on the migrant community.
The Trump administration has reinstated a programthat allows local and state authorities to stop people on the street to ask them about their immigration status, a move that has raised concerns among civil rights advocates. This program, known as the "targeted group" model under the 287(g) program, was suspended in 2012 after several allegations of abuse, including racial profiling and discrimination.
According to the DHS, more than 20,000 illegal immigrants were arrested in the United States during the first month of Trump's presidency in 2025. The administration is also considering new measures to speed up deportations.