The U.S. Secret Service is investigating threats against Trump’s son from Iranian state media

The U.S. Secret Service said it was aware of a video from Iranian state media containing threats against President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron. Politico reports this, citing Secret Service spokesperson Nate Herring, UNN writes.

Details

The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the video and is investigating anything that could be perceived as a threat to those under our protection - Herring said.

The video, which was reportedly circulated by Iranian state media, contains the English-language caption "Where to kill Barron Trump." It also calls Barron a "target" and mentions Trump Tower and an address in Washington associated with New York University, where he reportedly studies.

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According to Iran International, the video also mentions a $10 million reward for information about Barron Trump.

The Secret Service did not provide details about the investigation.

For operational security reasons, we do not discuss protective intelligence matters - Herring added.

The threats emerged amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. Earlier, concerns about a threat from Iran also affected security measures for the U.S. president and his family.

Netanyahu said that Iran tried to kill one of his sons