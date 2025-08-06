The US may announce information regarding new sanctions against Russia in the near future - Rubio

$41.680.11
48.090.26
05:25 PM • 1342 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 35386 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 37714 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM • 39924 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 36405 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
01:03 PM • 68398 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM • 68779 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM • 46458 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
August 6, 09:59 AM • 43474 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
August 6, 08:44 AM • 42740 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
Popular news
Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the thresholdAugust 6, 07:40 AM • 56375 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 69674 views
Italian cuisine at home: five pasta recipes for every taste12:01 PM • 40110 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 62372 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women12:59 PM • 42481 views
Publications
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 35279 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantage02:07 PM • 31844 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails 01:03 PM • 68338 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women12:59 PM • 42921 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 62797 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Steve Witkoff
Iryna Vereshchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Sumy Oblast
Germany
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 70018 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 98294 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 92311 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 105894 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 124788 views
Actual
COVID-19
Mi-8
ChatGPT
Shahed-136
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

The US may announce information regarding new sanctions against Russia in the near future - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2236 views

The head of the State Department announced the possible imposition of sanctions against Russia. The decision is expected after consultations with the special envoy who returned from the Russian Federation.

The US may announce information regarding new sanctions against Russia in the near future - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that decisions regarding possible sanctions against Russia could be made as early as today. According to him, after discussions with US representative Steve Witkoff, who recently returned from a trip to Russia, additional consultations are ongoing, and the results may become known in the coming hours, writes UNN with reference to News Sky.

Details

Marco Rubio said he "hopes to announce later today whether potential sanctions against Russia will take effect this week."

The US Secretary of State added that he spoke with special envoy Steve Witkoff, who is returning from a trip to Russia, and "there will be more discussions throughout the day."

He told reporters that, hopefully, there would be some announcements soon: "Maybe positive, maybe not."

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the American president stated that Russia could avoid sanctions if it reached an agreement to stop the killings. He noted that many people are dying in the senseless war, including Russian soldiers and thousands of Ukrainians.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
United States
Ukraine