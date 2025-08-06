The US may announce information regarding new sanctions against Russia in the near future - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that decisions regarding possible sanctions against Russia could be made as early as today. According to him, after discussions with US representative Steve Witkoff, who recently returned from a trip to Russia, additional consultations are ongoing, and the results may become known in the coming hours, writes UNN with reference to News Sky.

Details

Marco Rubio said he "hopes to announce later today whether potential sanctions against Russia will take effect this week."

The US Secretary of State added that he spoke with special envoy Steve Witkoff, who is returning from a trip to Russia, and "there will be more discussions throughout the day."

He told reporters that, hopefully, there would be some announcements soon: "Maybe positive, maybe not."

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the American president stated that Russia could avoid sanctions if it reached an agreement to stop the killings. He noted that many people are dying in the senseless war, including Russian soldiers and thousands of Ukrainians.