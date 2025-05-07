The US is trying to play a constructive role in promoting peaceful talks between Russia and Ukraine - Vance

America is trying, as much as possible, to play a constructive role in promoting a peaceful conversation between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. Both sides are not even holding constructive negotiations on what they need to end the war. This was stated by US Vice President Jay Dee Vance during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

In our opinion, it is absurd that this war has been going on for so long, and both sides are not even holding constructive negotiations on what they need to end the conflict. And I think that, you know, one of the things that President Trump has always been very good at, and he has received a lot of criticism, unfair criticism, in my opinion, from both the American and some European media, is what I would call strategic realism or strategic understanding - Vance said.

Vance stressed that it is not necessary to agree with the Russian justification for the war.

Of course, both I and the President have criticized the full-scale invasion, but you need to try to understand what the other side wants to do to end the conflict. And I think that President Trump very consciously sought to force the Russians to say: "This is what we would like to end the conflict." And again, you don't have to agree with it - Vance noted.

US Vice President stressed that Russia is "asking for too much" to end the war with Ukraine.

Vance stressed that obviously the Russians and Ukrainians have not yet reached the goal, because the fighting is still going on.

We are trying, as much as possible, to play a constructive role in promoting a peaceful conversation. I will repeat what President Trump has said many times, when, in my opinion, it is worth repeating, and this is our strong position, that continuing this conflict is bad for us. It is bad for Europe. It's bad for Russia, and it's bad for Ukraine...We believe that if cold-bloodedness prevails here, we will be able to bring this case to a lasting peace that will be economically beneficial for both Ukrainians and Russians, and, most importantly, will stop the destruction of human lives - Vance said.

Vance stated that there is a "very large gap" between the positions of Ukraine and the Russian Federation regarding the end of the war.

In addition, Vance stated that Trump is a true humanist.

"He just wants the killings to stop, and that will continue to be American policy. But, obviously, as you have all seen, we will focus on this policy and respond when the parties bring us their claims," the vice president said.