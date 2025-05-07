The US is trying to play a constructive role in promoting peaceful talks between Russia and Ukraine - Vance

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions
Exclusive
03:37 PM • 10198 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 15405 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
02:38 PM • 17786 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 25314 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
01:29 PM • 25794 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
01:20 PM • 30451 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
10:29 AM • 74861 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 84602 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
May 7, 09:50 AM • 79839 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
May 7, 09:39 AM • 73230 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
2m/s
37%
746 mm
Popular news

Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts: a business center has been damaged

May 7, 06:57 AM • 44935 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

May 7, 07:16 AM • 58916 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee has changed its decision regarding the agreement with the United States on minerals: what it is about

May 7, 07:28 AM • 11920 views

A mother and son died as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv, the woman did not live to see her birthday

May 7, 07:42 AM • 30420 views

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

01:08 PM • 15177 views
Publications

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

10:29 AM • 74861 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 84602 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 79839 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 73230 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 103390 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 10596 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 57758 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 107763 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 104367 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 115382 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

The US is trying to play a constructive role in promoting peaceful talks between Russia and Ukraine - Vance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5098 views

US Vice President Vance stated that the States are trying to facilitate peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. He added that both sides must cease hostilities.

The US is trying to play a constructive role in promoting peaceful talks between Russia and Ukraine - Vance

America is trying, as much as possible, to play a constructive role in promoting a peaceful conversation between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. Both sides are not even holding constructive negotiations on what they need to end the war. This was stated by US Vice President Jay Dee Vance during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

In our opinion, it is absurd that this war has been going on for so long, and both sides are not even holding constructive negotiations on what they need to end the conflict. And I think that, you know, one of the things that President Trump has always been very good at, and he has received a lot of criticism, unfair criticism, in my opinion, from both the American and some European media, is what I would call strategic realism or strategic understanding

- Vance said.

Vance stressed that it is not necessary to agree with the Russian justification for the war.

Of course, both I and the President have criticized the full-scale invasion, but you need to try to understand what the other side wants to do to end the conflict. And I think that President Trump very consciously sought to force the Russians to say: "This is what we would like to end the conflict." And again, you don't have to agree with it

- Vance noted.

US Vice President stressed that Russia is "asking for too much" to end the war with Ukraine.

Vance stressed that obviously the Russians and Ukrainians have not yet reached the goal, because the fighting is still going on.

We are trying, as much as possible, to play a constructive role in promoting a peaceful conversation. I will repeat what President Trump has said many times, when, in my opinion, it is worth repeating, and this is our strong position, that continuing this conflict is bad for us. It is bad for Europe. It's bad for Russia, and it's bad for Ukraine...We believe that if cold-bloodedness prevails here, we will be able to bring this case to a lasting peace that will be economically beneficial for both Ukrainians and Russians, and, most importantly, will stop the destruction of human lives

- Vance said.

Vance stated that there is a "very large gap" between the positions of Ukraine and the Russian Federation regarding the end of the war. 01.05.25, 17:26 • 14579 views

In addition, Vance stated that Trump is a true humanist.

"He just wants the killings to stop, and that will continue to be American policy. But, obviously, as you have all seen, we will focus on this policy and respond when the parties bring us their claims," the vice president said.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Brent
$61.45
Bitcoin
$96,930.30
S&P 500
$5,615.55
Tesla
$273.12
Газ TTF
$34.49
Золото
$3,393.19
Ethereum
$1,817.33