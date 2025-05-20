The US continues to supply weapons to Ukraine, there are no decisions on new aid packages yet - Rubio

The United States has not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, but there is no discussion of forming new aid packages at the moment. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, writes UNN.

Also, according to Rubio, the United States is currently working with NATO allies to supply Ukraine with additional Patriot SAM systems.

American officials express doubts about the expediency of transferring M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australian warehouses to Ukraine.

Addressing American troops in Qatar, President Donald Trump said that his priority is to end wars, but he will not hesitate to "use American force if necessary".