The US and Mexico have reached two key agreements in the agricultural sector - Bloomberg

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
April 28, 06:27 PM • 14957 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 41945 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 48346 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 35801 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 30260 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 39878 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 32971 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 14801 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 29944 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 76833 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+11°
2.6m/s
40%
756 mm
Popular news

There is no reason to wait for May 8: Zelenskyy reacted to Putin's new "truce"

April 28, 07:13 PM • 6664 views

"This will be a critical week": The State Department revealed details of Rubio's conversation with Lavrov

April 28, 08:11 PM • 5432 views

Explosions heard in Kyiv: air defense is working, debris falling recorded

April 28, 10:46 PM • 11570 views

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire

11:32 PM • 6522 views

A recreation center burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian attack

11:58 PM • 7400 views
Publications

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 22041 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

April 28, 12:59 PM • 39880 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

April 28, 12:30 PM • 32974 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

April 28, 11:54 AM • 29948 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 76837 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Oleksandr Usyk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Spain

Portugal

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 16909 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 37423 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 37324 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 144426 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 58498 views
Actual

Fox News

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The New York Times

The US and Mexico have reached two key agreements in the agricultural sector - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Mexico will increase water supplies to US farmers and fight a livestock pest. This helped avoid restrictions on imports of Mexican livestock to the US.

The US and Mexico have reached two key agreements in the agricultural sector - Bloomberg

The United States and Mexico have reached two key agricultural agreements amid threats of escalating tensions over Donald Trump's tariffs. This was reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Mexico has pledged to increase water supplies to farmers in the United States from six tributaries of the Rio Grande River by the end of the current five-year water cycle, which ends on October 24.

Mexico has agreed to a U.S. request to take a number of steps to prevent potential shortages in water supplies from Mexico by the end of the cycle, providing for immediate transfer of water, as well as during the next rainy season.

- the statement of the Ministry of Agriculture of Mexico says.

US Tariffs: Trump advises foreigners to "come and build in America"21.04.25, 07:11 • 4693 views

In addition, the United States and Mexico have agreed to fight the screwworm pest, which threatens the health of livestock. This avoided a possible restriction on imports of Mexican livestock to the United States, which the American side had previously warned about.

The publication notes that Mexico is finding ways to cooperate with the United States, despite the confrontational approach of the Trump administration.

"This is a good sign for Mexico as it seeks to get rid of the tariffs that Trump is imposing on auto parts, steel and other goods," the article says.

Recall

Earlier this month, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she would like to avoid imposing retaliatory tariffs on the United States. According to her, Mexico could impose similar tariffs on steel and aluminum, but she is concerned about the consequences of such a measure for Mexican business.

Canada and Mexico agree on actions amid "customs war" from the US03.04.25, 16:39 • 9350 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Mexico
Donald Trump
United States
Brent
$64.42
Bitcoin
$94,662.30
S&P 500
$5,504.44
Tesla
$281.00
Газ TTF
$32.40
Золото
$3,325.81
Ethereum
$1,800.71