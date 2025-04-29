The US and Mexico have reached two key agreements in the agricultural sector - Bloomberg

The United States and Mexico have reached two key agricultural agreements amid threats of escalating tensions over Donald Trump's tariffs. This was reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Mexico has pledged to increase water supplies to farmers in the United States from six tributaries of the Rio Grande River by the end of the current five-year water cycle, which ends on October 24.

Mexico has agreed to a U.S. request to take a number of steps to prevent potential shortages in water supplies from Mexico by the end of the cycle, providing for immediate transfer of water, as well as during the next rainy season. - the statement of the Ministry of Agriculture of Mexico says.

In addition, the United States and Mexico have agreed to fight the screwworm pest, which threatens the health of livestock. This avoided a possible restriction on imports of Mexican livestock to the United States, which the American side had previously warned about.

The publication notes that Mexico is finding ways to cooperate with the United States, despite the confrontational approach of the Trump administration.

"This is a good sign for Mexico as it seeks to get rid of the tariffs that Trump is imposing on auto parts, steel and other goods," the article says.

Recall

Earlier this month, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she would like to avoid imposing retaliatory tariffs on the United States. According to her, Mexico could impose similar tariffs on steel and aluminum, but she is concerned about the consequences of such a measure for Mexican business.

