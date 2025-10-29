The undermining of the Belgorod reservoir dam affected the combat capability of the occupiers near Vovchansk - Trehubov

The undermining of the Belgorod reservoir dam hindered the actions of the Russian invaders in the Vovchansk direction. Viktor Tregubov, head of the communication department of the Joint Forces Group, announced this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

This terrible natural disaster somewhat helped in the Vovchansk direction, somewhat hindered Russian plans, and in war, time, and the time of precise planning, means a lot. And here they, let's say, now have to change plans on the fly. - Tregubov said.

The spokesman added that this situation will not fundamentally change the situation, but will allow for better preparation of the defense.

Will this save the situation completely, or will it lead them to complete combat ineffectiveness? Well, probably not, but it will most likely affect them enough so that the defense in the Vovchansk direction, let's say, will be better prepared and face fewer challenges. - Tregubov noted.

Addition

Commander of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi confirmed the damage to the Belgorod reservoir, carried out by soldiers of the 1st separate Center of the SBS. After the attack, the water level dropped by 100 cm.

Due to the dam damage in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, in addition to civilians, 4 brigades of the Russian army fighting in the Vovchansk direction were at risk of flooding. The water level dropped by more than a meter, flooding the dugouts where Russian servicemen were located.