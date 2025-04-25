The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Tuesday, April 29, dedicated to Ukrainian issues at the request of Western countries. This was reported by Russian media, citing the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the meeting will take place at the request of Western countries. The meeting is scheduled for 16:00 New York time.

Let us remind you

On April 8, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, countries condemned the Russian Federation's attack on Kryvyi Rih's residential quarter, which killed nine children. The Russian representative accused Ukraine, but most countries supported Ukraine.

In April, the Russian Federation significantly intensified missile strikes on densely populated cities of Ukraine, the number of victims increased - UN mission