The UN Security Council will discuss today Russia's recent massive shelling of Ukraine - Sybiha

Today, the UN Security Council will meet for a meeting initiated by Ukraine to discuss the recent mass shelling by Russia. This was announced by the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha on his X page, reports UNN.

Tonight, the UN Security Council will meet for an important meeting at the initiative of Ukraine. After the recent Russian attacks that resulted in civilian casualties, we expect strong statements from our partners - said Sybiha.

Thus, according to him, a broad international consensus should be confirmed on the need to force Russia to agree to a complete ceasefire as a basis for a full-fledged peace process.

Ukraine will reaffirm its full commitment to promoting peace efforts together with the United States and European partners. We will also emphasize that as long as Russia is stalling the peace process and carrying out brutal attacks on our country and people, pressure on the aggressor must continue - Sybiha noted.

Addition

Sybiha called on representatives of the Russian Federation not to wait until Monday, but to hand over the Russian "memorandum" on a ceasefire to Kyiv.

"Why wait until Monday? If the Russians have finally developed their "memorandum" - after ten days of thinking and strikes against Ukraine - it can be immediately handed over to us", - stressed Sybiha.