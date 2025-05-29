The UN Security Council will discuss today Russia's recent massive shelling of Ukraine - Sybiha

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 27512 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 40740 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 65334 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 58815 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 106724 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 80793 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 112222 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 108403 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 113364 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101593 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 68724 views

Hungry people stormed a UN warehouse in Gaza: there are dead - BBC

May 29, 07:16 AM • 10967 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 60549 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

May 29, 07:57 AM • 26288 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

09:56 AM • 13003 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 27469 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 106662 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 165663 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 242651 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 253267 views
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 61290 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 69440 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 95394 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 154628 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 92364 views
The UN Security Council will discuss today Russia's recent massive shelling of Ukraine - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

Ukraine initiated a meeting of the UN Security Council due to the latest Russian attacks. Sybiha stressed the need to force Russia to cease fire and transfer the memorandum.

The UN Security Council will discuss today Russia's recent massive shelling of Ukraine - Sybiha

Today, the UN Security Council will meet for a meeting initiated by Ukraine to discuss the recent mass shelling by Russia. This was announced by the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha on his X page, reports UNN.

Tonight, the UN Security Council will meet for an important meeting at the initiative of Ukraine. After the recent Russian attacks that resulted in civilian casualties, we expect strong statements from our partners

- said Sybiha.

Thus, according to him, a broad international consensus should be confirmed on the need to force Russia to agree to a complete ceasefire as a basis for a full-fledged peace process.

Ukraine will reaffirm its full commitment to promoting peace efforts together with the United States and European partners. We will also emphasize that as long as Russia is stalling the peace process and carrying out brutal attacks on our country and people, pressure on the aggressor must continue

- Sybiha noted.

Addition

Sybiha called on representatives of the Russian Federation not to wait until Monday, but to hand over the Russian "memorandum" on a ceasefire to Kyiv.

"Why wait until Monday? If the Russians have finally developed their "memorandum" - after ten days of thinking and strikes against Ukraine - it can be immediately handed over to us", - stressed Sybiha.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
United Nations Security Council
United States
Ukraine
