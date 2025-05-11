$41.510.00
The Ukrainian national handball team qualified for Euro 2026, despite losing to the Faroe Islands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

Ukrainian handball players lost to the Faroe Islands in the Euro 2026 qualification. However, thanks to the results of other matches, the team still got a ticket to the championship.

The Ukrainian national handball team qualified for Euro 2026, despite losing to the Faroe Islands

The men's national handball team of Ukraine has qualified for the European Championship 2026. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In the last match of the qualification, Vadym Brazhnyk's team lost to the Faroe Islands team away. The match ended with a score of 37:25 in favor of the hosts.

However, thanks to the results in other matches of the group, in which Kosovo lost to the Netherlands (29:34), Finland lost to Hungary (24:37), and Lithuania turned out to be weaker than North Macedonia (17:26), it was the "blue-yellow" who won the ticket to Euro 2026.

We add that the most productive players of the Ukrainian national team in the last match of the group round were Dmytro Artemenko and Igor Turchenko, who scored six goals each.

Let us remind you

The 17th European Men's Handball Championship will be held in Sweden, Norway and Denmark from January 15 to February 1, 2026. 24 national teams will take part in the tournament.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Ukraine
