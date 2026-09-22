The UAV that crashed near a Bundeswehr base outside Hanover may have been equipped with explosives — media

In Lower Saxony, investigators discovered suspicious materials just a few meters from the wreckage of a drone found last week near the Bundeswehr air base in Wunstorf. According to NDR, WDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung, the possibility that the aircraft may have been equipped with explosives is currently being investigated, UNN reports, citing Bild.

The publication notes that the examination of the material has not yet been completed.

The German Public Prosecutor General's Office and the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) are already handling the case. Investigators are examining a possible connection with the drone containing explosives discovered at Leipzig/Halle Airport in early August.

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The aircraft found near Wunstorf bears similarities to the drones from Leipzig: it is not a mass-produced commercial model, but a specially constructed aircraft. At least one component was probably manufactured using a 3D printer.

In addition, analysis of the wreckage indicates that the drone may have lain near the military facility for a very long time, possibly up to two years. On Tuesday, the find was discussed at a meeting of the heads of Germany's intelligence services in an official setting attended by the chancellor.

Wunstorf is home to Germany's entire fleet of Airbus A400M military transport aircraft. The air base is considered the most important hub for the deployment of troops and military cargo.

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