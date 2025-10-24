$41.900.14
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
04:33 PM • 11507 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
03:19 PM • 14031 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 19270 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 18155 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 34210 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 24022 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 19417 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 27580 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 71522 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
The Trumps will host Halloween at the White House: how they plan to have fun

Kyiv • UNN

 • 936 views

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will host a "Trick-or-Treat" party on October 30 on the South Lawn of the White House. The event will gather thousands of children and their parents, including families of servicemen and law enforcement officers.

The Trumps will host Halloween at the White House: how they plan to have fun

Next week, US President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, will host a "Trick-or-Treat?" party on the South Lawn of the White House, UNN reports.

Details

The event will take place on October 30, after Trump's return from three Asian countries.

The First Lady's office reports that thousands of children and their parents will attend the event, including military families, law enforcement families, foster and adoptive families, and administration staff with children.

According to the First Lady's office, the Trumps will hand out "commemorative sweets" to Halloween-themed background music, and the US Postal Service will set up a "BE BEST" postcard collection point for children.

Spain bans adoption of black cats from shelters for Halloween19.10.25, 15:53 • 3849 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
White House
Donald Trump