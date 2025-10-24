The Trumps will host Halloween at the White House: how they plan to have fun

Next week, US President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, will host a "Trick-or-Treat?" party on the South Lawn of the White House, UNN reports.

Details

The event will take place on October 30, after Trump's return from three Asian countries.

The First Lady's office reports that thousands of children and their parents will attend the event, including military families, law enforcement families, foster and adoptive families, and administration staff with children.

According to the First Lady's office, the Trumps will hand out "commemorative sweets" to Halloween-themed background music, and the US Postal Service will set up a "BE BEST" postcard collection point for children.

Spain bans adoption of black cats from shelters for Halloween