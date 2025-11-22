The Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) attempted to forcibly bring to the Verkhovna Rada Mykhailo Zhernakov, head of the DEJURE foundation, who has been ignoring all summonses

The head of the DEJURE foundation, Mykhailo Zhernakov, was forcibly summoned to a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada's Provisional Investigative Commission on the investigation of possible facts of corrupt or corruption-related offenses in law enforcement agencies, courts, and judicial authorities, also known in the media as the "Vlasenko-Buzhanskyi commission," reports "Sudovo-yurydychna hazeta," writes UNN.

The summons was related to the fact that the PIC is trying to find out whether the DEJURE foundation and Mykhailo Zhernakov personally influenced the formation and activities of the Public Integrity Council. The latter plays a certain role in judicial reform, as, according to the plan, it was supposed to exercise public control over the integrity of candidates for judicial power.

For example, on November 4, the PIC interrogated Tetyana Katrychenko, co-author of a column on Ukrainska Pravda, but no concrete answers were received from her. And Mykhailo Zhernakov cannot be interrogated because he does not appear at PIC meetings at all.

Zhernakov himself complained that the National Police tried to break into his home and stated that the PIC has no authority to summon public activists or conduct investigations against them, and allegedly "began to attack independent institutions and public organizations that clean up the system."

In addition, he said that he has a more important reason not to go to the Verkhovna Rada, namely - he is going to some "high-level meeting."

All events took place in the elite residential complex Elyseum, the cheapest apartment in which, according to media reports, costs approximately $160 without renovation.

The next meeting of the PIC will take place on November 24, 2025, and the agenda item to be considered is the presence of signs of abuse of influence and other possible corruption offenses during the formation and activities of the third and fourth compositions of the Public Integrity Council.

Addendum

The expert group at the Provisional Investigative Commission of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the investigation of possible facts of corruption or corruption-related offenses in law enforcement agencies, courts, and judicial authorities (PIC) concluded on the legal status of the Public Council, which assesses the integrity of judges in Ukraine (PCI).