The Stavka decided to dismiss Ukrenergo CEO Kudrytskyi - media

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Office has decided to dismiss the head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi. He has to write a letter of resignation. The reason is the incomplete construction of the protective structures around Ukrenergo's substations. This is reported by Forbes magazine, citing its own sources, UNN reports.

According to the newspaper, during today's Bet, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the chairman of the board of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, should submit his resignation in the near future.

The reason for this decision is that the construction of protective structures around Ukrenergo substations was not completed, which led to interruptions in electricity supply after the Russian massive shelling on August 26.

It is noted that Kudrytsky himself refused to write a letter of his own free will. The decision on Kudrytsky's resignation is to be made by the company's supervisory board.

"If they (the company's supervisory board - ed.) make such a decision, we can forget about the independence of supervisory boards in Ukrainian state-owned companies. I believe that the accusations against Kudrytsky are groundless. "Energoatom and Ukrhydroenergo have similar problems," Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Center for Energy Studies, told the publication.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi was appointed Chairman of the Management Board of NPC Ukrenergo on August 2, 2020. In February-July 2020, he headed the company as acting Chairman of the Board, and previously held the positions of First Deputy Chairman of the Board and Deputy Chief Investment Officer.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi statedthat he is a witness in the case of purchasing bulletproof vests at inflated prices in March 2022 through an affiliated company, which led to budget losses of more than UAH 10 million.