Statute and regulations on the supervisory board of "Naftogaz" have been updated: what has changed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 730 views

The government has brought the statute and regulations of the supervisory board of "Naftogaz" into compliance with the law on corporate governance. The changes will increase the company's efficiency, transparency and accountability.

Statute and regulations on the supervisory board of "Naftogaz" have been updated: what has changed

The government has updated the charter and regulations on the supervisory board of Naftogaz in accordance with the law on corporate governance, the Ministry of Economy reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

What has changed

Main changes:

  • clarified competences and functions of the supervisory board;
    • established the obligation of the supervisory board to report annually to the general meeting;
      • improved the procedure for accessing information for members of the supervisory board and settled the issue of conflict of interest;
        • described the organization of the supervisory board: frequency of meetings, procedure for convening, оформлення рішень тощо.

          As Naftogaz stated, the changes are designed to improve the efficiency of management, transparency and accountability of the company in accordance with best international practices.

          "Bringing Naftogaz's internal documents into compliance with the law is one of the important practical steps in corporate governance reform," the Ministry of Economy stressed.

          Naftogaz Group received almost UAH 38 billion in net profit last year - report01.05.25, 16:42 • 7291 view

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          EconomyPolitics
          Naftogaz
