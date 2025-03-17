The State Tax Service told which industries paid the most taxes to the budget of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
In January-February 2025, the largest share of taxes to the budget was paid by wholesale and retail trade enterprises (19.3%) and the processing industry (17.6%). The largest increase in tax payments was recorded in the processing industry (+48%).
In January-February 2025, wholesale and retail trade and processing industry enterprises are the leaders in tax payments in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the State Tax Service, writes UNN.
Details
In January-February 2025, the largest share in the payment of taxes, fees and payments to the Consolidated Budget of Ukraine falls on business entities in the following sectors of the economy:
- «wholesale and retail
trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles» – 19.3 %;
- «processing industry» –
17.6 %;
- «public administration and
defense; compulsory social insurance» – 13.1 %;
- «Supply of
electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning» – 6.2 %.
Growth of tax revenues
Compared to the same period last year, the largest increase in tax payments in January-February 2025 was recorded in the following industries:
- «processing
industry» – growth by 48 %, or +15.8 billion UAH;
- «wholesale and retail
trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles» – growth by
34.7 %, or +13.8 billion hryvnias;
- «public administration and
defense; compulsory social insurance» – growth by 36.2 %, or +9.7
billion hryvnias;
- «professional, scientific
and technical activities» – growth by 58.7 %, or +5.2 billion hryvnias.
The number of owners of luxury cars has increased in Ukraine: they paid UAH 220 million in transport tax14.03.25, 14:55 • 16753 views