The State Property Fund has already transferred UAH 3.49 billion for reconstruction this year

The team of the State Property Fund of Ukraine has attracted a total of over 3.49 billion hryvnias to the fund for the liquidation of the consequences of armed aggression this year. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SPFU data on Facebook.

As clarified by the agency, the sale of nationalized sanctioned property at open online auctions is carried out in accordance with the requirements of government resolution No. 1233 of November 21, 2023.

Of the current receipts, UAH 200 million was directed to repay the debt of LLC "Investment Union "Lybid" (owner of Ocean Plaza shopping mall) under a loan agreement, the claims for which were recovered to the state's income in accordance with the decision of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court of December 10, 2024.

This increased the total amount of proceeds from debt repayment under the loan in 2025 to UAH 1.6 billion. All these funds are directed to the fund for the liquidation of the consequences of armed aggression for the restoration of the country.

While Ocean Plaza shopping mall is preparing for privatization, its current operations have already brought in UAH 1.6 billion from renting retail space. This result not only confirms the effectiveness of the State Property Fund's work but also clearly demonstrates how nationalized assets can generate significant revenues for Ukraine's recovery and overcoming the consequences of armed aggression - noted acting head of the Fund Ivanna Smachylo.

In addition, UAH 1.89 billion was received by the liquidation fund from the privatization of the nationalized state share in the authorized capital of LLC "AEROC". The received funds are not only a financial result but also direct proof of the State Property Fund's systematic work on building institutional capacity and successfully attracting investments.

The recovery of nationalized assets to the state's income is an important instrument of state policy under martial law in ensuring justice, restoring state resources, and supporting measures for the restoration of damaged property.

Earlier, the government allocated UAH 41.5 million from the fund for the liquidation of the consequences of armed aggression to complete the reconstruction of an apartment building in Uman, which was hit by an enemy missile in April 2023.

