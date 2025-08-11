The situation with the Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025" is under control - CPD
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, stated that the situation with the "Zapad-2025" exercises is under control. Currently, there are no military threats to Ukraine from Belarus, but Russia will actively promote this topic informationally.
Details
As of today, there are no military threats to Ukraine from the Belarusian side. At the same time, the Russians will actively promote this topic in the information space in order to destabilize the situation.
The situation regarding the Russian exercises "Zapad-2025" in Belarus is under control. We see how many Russian military personnel are actually there, we understand everything that is happening. As of today, there are no military threats to Ukraine from there. But the Russians will pump up this topic informationally
Recall
In early August, a trainload of Russian military personnel and equipment arrived in Belarus to prepare for the joint strategic exercises "Zapad-2025", which will take place in September.
Although the situation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border amid preparations for the exercises remains stable, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine does not rule out possible provocations from the Russian and Belarusian sides during the exercises.