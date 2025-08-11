The situation with the Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025" is under control - CPD

$41.390.07
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 7496 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
12:35 PM • 44164 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 67028 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 47925 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 107752 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 116857 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 101014 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 71104 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 119896 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 210174 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
Popular news
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYTAugust 11, 06:46 AM • 98108 views
Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for UkraineAugust 11, 08:11 AM • 38892 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 57463 views
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in Alaska10:29 AM • 40579 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 47609 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 7544 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery case
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 67066 views
UNN Lite
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 44156 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 95417 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 210173 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 359063 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 261481 views
The situation with the Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025" is under control - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1118 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, stated that the situation with the "Zapad-2025" exercises is under control. Currently, there are no military threats to Ukraine from Belarus, but Russia will actively promote this topic informationally.

The situation with the Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025" is under control - CPD

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, believes that the situation around the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025" is under control. He wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

As of today, there are no military threats to Ukraine from the Belarusian side. At the same time, the Russians will actively promote this topic in the information space in order to destabilize the situation.

The situation regarding the Russian exercises "Zapad-2025" in Belarus is under control. We see how many Russian military personnel are actually there, we understand everything that is happening. As of today, there are no military threats to Ukraine from there. But the Russians will pump up this topic informationally

- wrote Kovalenko.

Recall

In early August, a trainload of Russian military personnel and equipment arrived in Belarus to prepare for the joint strategic exercises "Zapad-2025", which will take place in September.

Although the situation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border amid preparations for the exercises remains stable, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine does not rule out possible provocations from the Russian and Belarusian sides during the exercises.

Yevhen Ustimenko

