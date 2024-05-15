The situation in the energy sector: Ukraine has attracted emergency assistance from three countries, restrictions for industry will be applied during the day

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41199 views
"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33238 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65421 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33724 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59617 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250695 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226090 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212150 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237893 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224673 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82740 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59617 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65421 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112983 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113873 views
The situation in the energy sector: Ukraine has attracted emergency assistance from three countries, restrictions for industry will be applied during the day

The situation in the energy sector: Ukraine has attracted emergency assistance from three countries, restrictions for industry will be applied during the day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16302 views

Ukraine has attracted emergency electricity supplies from Poland, Romania and Slovakia due to a shortage of capacity after Russian shelling. Restrictions on electricity consumption for industry will be applied throughout the day to avoid blackouts.

At Ukraine's request, emergency electricity supplies from Poland, Romania and Slovakia were provided today. Today, power restrictions for industry will be applied throughout the day. There may also be power shortages in the evening.  In order to avoid blackouts, Ukrainians are urged to conserve electricity. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

Details 

As reported, over the past day, consumers' needs were covered by own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance from the power systems of Poland, Romania and Slovakia.  

Today, at Ukraine's request, emergency electricity has reportedly been supplied from Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Emergency assistance is expected to continue throughout the day.  For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 23,692 MWh. 

Today, power restrictions for the industry will be applied throughout the day, the agency said. 

Last night, emergency blackouts were introduced in all regions of Ukraine due to a significant power shortage in the energy system after the Russian attacks.  This morning, emergency blackouts were also implemented. There may also be power shortages in the evening. 

Halushchenko on the situation in the power system: the situation will be difficult in the summer12.05.24, 18:12 • 47008 views

In order to avoid emergency blackouts, the ministry is asking consumers to consume electricity sparingly  and responsibly.  "This is important for balancing the power system and avoiding further blackouts," the Energy Ministry said. 

It is important to reduce the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours (especially in the evening from 17:00 to 22:00). 

Industrial consumers were asked to revise their production processes to reduce the load on the power system, as well as to use imports as much as possible to ensure that outages are avoided and to strengthen the resilience of the power system.

Recall 

On May 14, from 21:00 to 24:00, Ukrenergo introduced controlled emergency blackouts in all regions of Ukraine.

Also, on Wednesday, May 15, from 6:40 to 09:00, Ukrenergo's dispatch center applied emergency blackouts for industrial and household consumers in all regions of Ukraine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

