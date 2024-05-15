The situation in the energy sector: Ukraine has attracted emergency assistance from three countries, restrictions for industry will be applied during the day

At Ukraine's request, emergency electricity supplies from Poland, Romania and Slovakia were provided today. Today, power restrictions for industry will be applied throughout the day. There may also be power shortages in the evening. In order to avoid blackouts, Ukrainians are urged to conserve electricity. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

Details

As reported, over the past day, consumers' needs were covered by own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance from the power systems of Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

Today, at Ukraine's request, emergency electricity has reportedly been supplied from Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Emergency assistance is expected to continue throughout the day. For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 23,692 MWh.

Today, power restrictions for the industry will be applied throughout the day, the agency said.

Last night, emergency blackouts were introduced in all regions of Ukraine due to a significant power shortage in the energy system after the Russian attacks. This morning, emergency blackouts were also implemented. There may also be power shortages in the evening.

Halushchenko on the situation in the power system: the situation will be difficult in the summer

In order to avoid emergency blackouts, the ministry is asking consumers to consume electricity sparingly and responsibly. "This is important for balancing the power system and avoiding further blackouts," the Energy Ministry said.

It is important to reduce the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours (especially in the evening from 17:00 to 22:00).

Industrial consumers were asked to revise their production processes to reduce the load on the power system, as well as to use imports as much as possible to ensure that outages are avoided and to strengthen the resilience of the power system.

Recall

On May 14, from 21:00 to 24:00, Ukrenergo introduced controlled emergency blackouts in all regions of Ukraine.

Also, on Wednesday, May 15, from 6:40 to 09:00, Ukrenergo's dispatch center applied emergency blackouts for industrial and household consumers in all regions of Ukraine.