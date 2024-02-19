ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

The shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers: Lubinets reacted

The shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers: Lubinets reacted

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23801 views

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights condemned Russia for the deliberate killing of captured Ukrainian soldiers, calling it a gross violation of international law.

The occupiers are deliberately killing Ukrainian defenders, not wanting to leave prisoners alive. The execution of prisoners of war is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, according to UNN

Details 

The Ombudsman spoke about the shooting of 6 captured defenders of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at one of the positions in Avdiivka.  According to him, the defenders were seriously wounded, unable to move on their own and were waiting for evacuation. 

He also announced the killing of two more Ukrainian soldiers near the village of Vesele, Bakhmut district. The drone footage shows how, during the assault on our positions, a Russian soldier shoots at point blank range, first at one captured Ukrainian soldier and then at the second.

According to him, not wanting to leave prisoners alive, the occupiers deliberately kill Ukrainian defenders.

Russian soldiers pretend to capture and execute unarmed Ukrainian defenders. There are no laws or rules for Russia. By executing prisoners of war, the aggressor country grossly and cynically violates international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions

- Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman emphasized that this is a serious international crime that will be punished severely. 

I draw the attention of the international community to the latest war crimes of the Russian Federation and to the fact that Russia, having seized certain territories, is moving on. For the aggressor country, there are no borders where it will stop

- The authorized representative indicated. 

Addendum 
The day before UNN reported that Russian occupants shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" junior military unit.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
avdiivkaAvdiivka
bakhmutBakhmut

Contact us about advertising