The shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers: Lubinets reacted

The occupiers are deliberately killing Ukrainian defenders, not wanting to leave prisoners alive. The execution of prisoners of war is a gross violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War, said Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, according to UNN.

Details

The Ombudsman spoke about the shooting of 6 captured defenders of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at one of the positions in Avdiivka. According to him, the defenders were seriously wounded, unable to move on their own and were waiting for evacuation.

He also announced the killing of two more Ukrainian soldiers near the village of Vesele, Bakhmut district. The drone footage shows how, during the assault on our positions, a Russian soldier shoots at point blank range, first at one captured Ukrainian soldier and then at the second.

According to him, not wanting to leave prisoners alive, the occupiers deliberately kill Ukrainian defenders.

Russian soldiers pretend to capture and execute unarmed Ukrainian defenders. There are no laws or rules for Russia. By executing prisoners of war, the aggressor country grossly and cynically violates international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions - Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman emphasized that this is a serious international crime that will be punished severely.

I draw the attention of the international community to the latest war crimes of the Russian Federation and to the fact that Russia, having seized certain territories, is moving on. For the aggressor country, there are no borders where it will stop - The authorized representative indicated.

Addendum

The day before UNN reported that Russian occupants shot two Ukrainian prisoners of war in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" junior military unit.