The Shalimov Transplantation Center told what services will be provided under the state medical guarantees

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 80445 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156913 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132421 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139687 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137268 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177061 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111791 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168657 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104657 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136833 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136257 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 70776 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104897 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107098 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156913 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177061 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168657 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196169 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185261 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136257 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136833 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144747 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136265 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153296 views
Actual
The Shalimov Transplantation Center told what services will be provided under the state medical guarantees

The Shalimov Transplantation Center told what services will be provided under the state medical guarantees

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29316 views

Starting in January 2025, the Shalimov National Center for Cancer Treatment will be funded through the NHSU. The center plans to sign agreements for 15 packages of medical guarantees, including organ transplants and surgical operations.

In accordance with the current legislation, the institutions of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine will be financed through the system of contracting with the NHSU from January 2025 and, accordingly, will provide medical care under the state medical guarantees. The National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantation named after A.A. Shalimov informed what services they plan to provide under the state guarantees.

The Shalimov Center for Surgery and Transplantation told what immunosuppression is and what it can be08.11.24, 14:05 • 16501 view

"Shalimov National Cancer Center plans to conclude agreements for 15 packages of medical guarantees, in particular: Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, Colonoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Hysteroscopy, Mammography, Cystoscopy, Treatment of patients by hemodialysis on an outpatient basis, Medical care for acute myocardial infarction, Surgical operations for adults and children in a one-day hospital, Inpatient care for adults and children without surgery, Radiological treatment and support of patients with cancer in inpatient and outpatient settings, Surgical operations for adults and children in inpatient settings, Organ transplantation for adults and children," the Center said.

311 kidneys, 93 livers and 63 hearts: a record number of transplants were performed in Ukraine25.12.24, 21:15 • 21901 view

Medical services, in accordance with the scope provided by the State Medical Guarantees Program for each contracted package, will be provided at the expense of the state budget.

Medical services outside the scope and terms of the relevant package may be provided at the expense of individuals and legal entities. The relevant list of paid services provided by the Center can be found on the website

Director of the Shalimov Institute of Traffic Engineering: Modern war is a political trauma02.09.24, 18:28 • 16876 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Health
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising