The Shalimov Transplantation Center told what services will be provided under the state medical guarantees

In accordance with the current legislation, the institutions of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine will be financed through the system of contracting with the NHSU from January 2025 and, accordingly, will provide medical care under the state medical guarantees. The National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantation named after A.A. Shalimov informed what services they plan to provide under the state guarantees.

"Shalimov National Cancer Center plans to conclude agreements for 15 packages of medical guarantees, in particular: Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, Colonoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Hysteroscopy, Mammography, Cystoscopy, Treatment of patients by hemodialysis on an outpatient basis, Medical care for acute myocardial infarction, Surgical operations for adults and children in a one-day hospital, Inpatient care for adults and children without surgery, Radiological treatment and support of patients with cancer in inpatient and outpatient settings, Surgical operations for adults and children in inpatient settings, Organ transplantation for adults and children," the Center said.

Medical services, in accordance with the scope provided by the State Medical Guarantees Program for each contracted package, will be provided at the expense of the state budget.

Medical services outside the scope and terms of the relevant package may be provided at the expense of individuals and legal entities. The relevant list of paid services provided by the Center can be found on the website .

