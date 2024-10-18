The SES reminded how to safely heat the premises on the eve of the first frost

$41.320.06
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 2440 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 36979 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 141225 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 190269 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 118835 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353031 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177761 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147610 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196815 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125869 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 12121 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 11485 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 16201 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 24184 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 18435 views
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 2418 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 18620 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 36961 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 96325 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 141211 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26059 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28419 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42033 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50288 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138701 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The SES reminded how to safely heat the premises on the eve of the first frost

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15107 views

The State Emergency Service calls for compliance with safety rules when using heating devices, as well as for monitoring the level of carbon monoxide in the room.

The SES reminded how to safely heat the premises on the eve of the first frost

The basic rules for the safe use of different types of heaters have been set out by the emergency service. UNN writes about them with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

The State Emergency Service emphasizes the need to follow safety rules and read instructions before using heating devices, gas boilers, columns, etc.

Safety when using heating and gas appliances and stove heating is the basis for comfort and well-being. Correct installation, regular checks, following the manufacturer's instructions and being cautious about potential dangers can help prevent emergencies, and most importantly, avoid tragedies and provide a safe, cozy environment for our loved ones

- said Oleksandr Chekrygin, a representative of the State Emergency Service.

The service also provided figures on the number of fires in residential buildings during the past season. Thus, during the fall and winter of 2023-2024, there were 9296 fires in residential buildings and structures. As a result of these fires, 864 people died and 665 were injured.

Read more about the causes of fires, as well as safety rules for handling heaters, gas boilers, and wood stoves in the SES infographic.

Recall

The Ukrainian Weather Center warns of intense frosts in Ukraine over the next two nights due to an anticyclone from the north. Temperatures are expected to drop to 0.5°C in most regions, except for the southeast.

Over 99% of residential buildings in Ukraine are ready for the heating season - Shmyhal15.10.24, 12:28 • 11214 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Society
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
