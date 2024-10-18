The SES reminded how to safely heat the premises on the eve of the first frost
The State Emergency Service calls for compliance with safety rules when using heating devices, as well as for monitoring the level of carbon monoxide in the room.
The basic rules for the safe use of different types of heaters have been set out by the emergency service. UNN writes about them with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Details
The State Emergency Service emphasizes the need to follow safety rules and read instructions before using heating devices, gas boilers, columns, etc.
Safety when using heating and gas appliances and stove heating is the basis for comfort and well-being. Correct installation, regular checks, following the manufacturer's instructions and being cautious about potential dangers can help prevent emergencies, and most importantly, avoid tragedies and provide a safe, cozy environment for our loved ones
The service also provided figures on the number of fires in residential buildings during the past season. Thus, during the fall and winter of 2023-2024, there were 9296 fires in residential buildings and structures. As a result of these fires, 864 people died and 665 were injured.
Read more about the causes of fires, as well as safety rules for handling heaters, gas boilers, and wood stoves in the SES infographic.
Recall
The Ukrainian Weather Center warns of intense frosts in Ukraine over the next two nights due to an anticyclone from the north. Temperatures are expected to drop to 0.5°C in most regions, except for the southeast.
