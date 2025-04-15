The Russian government has confirmed an attack by 115 drones on the Kursk region tonight

Russian authorities have confirmed a night drone attack on the Kursk region. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Thus, the operational headquarters of the Kursk region reported that during the past night, Russian air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 115 "Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs", of which 109 were over the territory of the Kursk region.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation clarified that three more UAVs were intercepted and destroyed over the territory of the Voronezh region, one each over the territories of the Moscow region, Bryansk and Oryol regions.

As is known, Ukraine has repeatedly stated that its target on the territory of Russia is only military facilities, military factories and places of storage of fuels and lubricants that provide fuel to the Russian army.

Reminder

On the night of Tuesday, April 15, a series of loud explosions rang out in the sky over Kursk. According to local residents, the work of air defense systems was clearly heard in the city. Witnesses say that the first sounds of explosions thundered in the area of the village of Rozdollya. Later, one of the drones hit the upper floors of a residential high-rise building.

Earlier, there was information about powerful explosions that rang out over the settlement of Aleksina. Sources claimed that the target of the attack could be the Aleksinskaya thermal power plant.

