"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2918 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 20250 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16910 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21957 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31125 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64926 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60656 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34124 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59681 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106996 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

The Russian government has confirmed an attack by 115 drones on the Kursk region tonight

Kyiv • UNN

 4672 views

Russian air defense systems allegedly destroyed 115 "Ukrainian aircraft-type drones", 109 of which were over the Kursk region. It is also claimed that UAVs were intercepted over the Voronezh, Bryansk, Oryol regions and the Moscow region.

The Russian government has confirmed an attack by 115 drones on the Kursk region tonight

Russian authorities have confirmed a night drone attack on the Kursk region. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Thus, the operational headquarters of the Kursk region reported that during the past night, Russian air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 115 "Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs", of which 109 were over the territory of the Kursk region.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation clarified that three more UAVs were intercepted and destroyed over the territory of the Voronezh region, one each over the territories of the Moscow region, Bryansk and Oryol regions.

As is known, Ukraine has repeatedly stated that its target on the territory of Russia is only military facilities, military factories and places of storage of fuels and lubricants that provide fuel to the Russian army.

Russia reports drone attack on important defense industry facility: what is known10.04.25, 15:07 • 11614 views

Reminder

On the night of Tuesday, April 15, a series of loud explosions rang out in the sky over Kursk. According to local residents, the work of air defense systems was clearly heard in the city. Witnesses say that the first sounds of explosions thundered in the area of the village of Rozdollya. Later, one of the drones hit the upper floors of a residential high-rise building.

Earlier, there was information about powerful explosions that rang out over the settlement of Aleksina. Sources claimed that the target of the attack could be the Aleksinskaya thermal power plant.

Unknown drones attacked Lipetsk, Moscow and Rostov regions of Russia: what is known04.04.25, 11:05 • 12686 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kursk Oblast
