Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is lying about the "plundering of the Ukrainian people by the Kyiv regime," while he himself is taking Donbas apart piece by piece.

Putin assures that "the Ukrainian authorities only pumped resources and "stole" money from the regions of Donbas and "Novorossiya". Now, they say, "the Kyiv regime is cooperating with its sponsors - this is how it fights for the capital it stole from the Ukrainian people." And he stressed that "the Russian authorities should support the residents of the new regions who have chosen to join the Russian Federation. - the statement reads.

However, it is noted that it is Russia that continues to "steal" from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

It has long been known how the occupiers are finishing off other industries in Mariupol after the destruction of Azovstal. For example, a year ago, 130,000 tons of products worth $16 million were taken out of the Ilyich plant. Metinvest, the owner of the plant, said that the occupiers also dismantled and sent to Russia a production line worth $220 million. - informs the Center for Strategic Communications.

A top manager of the Mariupol Iron and Steel Works will be tried for collaborating with the occupiers, and he faces 12 years in prison.

According to official data from the Russian customs database, in September 2022 alone, one Moscow trader bought a cargo of steel worth $380,000. Other Russian companies took away containers and coal that remained at the plant.

After the factories, the Russians moved on to the Donbas mines. Approximately 2.8 million tons of coal worth $288 million were exported annually across the border with the Rostov region (only until 2022). As for Putin's words about the need to "support the residents of the new regions," the leader of the "DPR" Pushylin has already stated that water "in the new region of Russia" will be supplied once every three days, but promised that he would "do everything to prevent a water crisis in the summer. - the statement reads.

The Center for Strategic Communications emphasizes that there were no crises of this magnitude in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions until 2014.

And they began only with the arrival of the Russian occupiers and various "Pushylins" who invested nothing in Donbas except death and destruction. - the statement reads.

The Kremlin is liquidating nine mines in the temporarily occupied Donbas under the pretext of "unprofitability".