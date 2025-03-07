The Russian Federation attacked Prykarpattia: Air Defense repelled the strike on critical infrastructure
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy attempted to attack critical infrastructure facilities in Ivano-Frankivsk region. Thanks to the successful work of the Air Defense, the attack was repelled, there are no destructions or casualties.
The troops of the terrorist country struck the Prykarpattia region, targeting critical infrastructure facilities. This was reported by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk RMA, Svitlana Onyshchuk, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
During the air raid alert, explosions were heard in the region, but the air defense forces repelled the attack.
According to preliminary data, there are no damages or casualties.
Sincere thanks to our defenders of the sky. Thanks to their successful work, Prykarpattia is under reliable protection. Words of gratitude to everyone who defends Ukraine and brings closer a just peace
Reminder
Earlier, it was reported that explosions were heard in Ivano-Frankivsk.
After all, last night the enemy carried out massive strikes on critically important facilities in Ukraine. Energy and gas networks were damaged, causing interruptions in the supply of electricity and heating in several regions.
Emergency crews are continuously working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. Energy workers are making every effort to restore electricity supply as quickly as possible, while utility services are repairing gas networks.
