Russian attack with drones on the Zhytomyr region caused fire at enterprise

The Zhytomyr region was attacked by Russian drones, and a fire broke out on the premises of an enterprise, Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Head Vitalii Bunечко reported on Friday on social media, UNN writes.

The Zhytomyr region once again came under attack by enemy drones. The attack caused a fire on the premises of one of the private enterprises. Four trucks and three semitrailers caught fire. Rescuers promptly extinguished the blaze. According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities or injuries - Bunечко wrote.

Russians struck "Nova Poshta" in the Kyiv region again while the aftermath of the first strike was being dealt with