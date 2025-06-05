Russian army struck Kupyansk district with a drone: a bus stop was damaged, there is a wounded person

In the Kharkiv region, a civilian was wounded as a result of a Russian drone strike on Kupyanshchyna, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on June 5, at about 10:40 a.m., an enemy FPV drone hit the village of Novoosinove, Kupyansky district.

A public transport stop was damaged. A 53-year-old woman was injured - the prosecutor's office said.

The details of the attack are being established. A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

