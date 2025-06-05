Russian army struck Kupyansk district with a drone: a bus stop was damaged, there is a wounded person

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 2734 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 10554 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

11:02 AM • 19055 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
08:39 AM • 57459 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

08:35 AM • 44183 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 40637 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 62805 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 94972 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 62017 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 58594 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
47%
752mm
Popular news

In the occupied Luhansk region, thousands of people are without any hope for medical protection - CNS

June 5, 03:13 AM • 11471 views

Russia attacked Pryluky in Chernihiv region with drones: 5 dead, including a child

June 5, 03:29 AM • 19501 views

A state holiday in memory of the victims of the Volyn tragedy has appeared in Poland

June 5, 05:00 AM • 10418 views

Five More Countries Join EW Coalition - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

08:57 AM • 30633 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

09:10 AM • 33411 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 78335 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 91104 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 151677 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 192271 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 300691 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Binyamin Netanyahu

Cristiano Ronaldo

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Germany

White House

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

09:10 AM • 34037 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 46860 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 93356 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 300693 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 162553 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

DJI Mavic

Nord Stream

The New York Times

Nord Stream 2

Russian army struck Kupyansk district with a drone: a bus stop was damaged, there is a wounded person

Kyiv • UNN

 • 910 views

On June 5, a Russian FPV drone attacked the village of Novoosinove, damaging a bus stop. A 53-year-old woman was injured as a result of the shelling.

Russian army struck Kupyansk district with a drone: a bus stop was damaged, there is a wounded person

In the Kharkiv region, a civilian was wounded as a result of a Russian drone strike on Kupyanshchyna, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on June 5, at about 10:40 a.m., an enemy FPV drone hit the village of Novoosinove, Kupyansky district.

A public transport stop was damaged. A 53-year-old woman was injured

- the prosecutor's office said.

The details of the attack are being established. A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In Zaporizhzhia region, Russians killed a man with an FPV drone: he was riding a bicycle05.06.25, 14:00 • 2188 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9