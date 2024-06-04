Russian army hit Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region, killing a man

Russian troops today shelled the town of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region with artillery, as a result of which a pensioner was killed in his own yard, the Sumy regional prosecutor's office reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, on June 4, 2024, at about 12:40, the enemy fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of the city of Seredyna-Buda, Shostkinsky district.

"As a result of the attack of the invaders, a 70-year - old civilian man received shrapnel wounds in his own yard, from which he died," the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation is being conducted on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

