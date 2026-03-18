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The Russian army has launched attempts at a spring-summer offensive; the occupiers have lost over 900 soldiers in a day and a half - "Madyar"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1558 views

The occupiers tried to break through in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia under the cover of bad weather. Drone systems eliminated hundreds of invaders in a day and a half.

The Russian army has launched attempts at a spring-summer offensive; the occupiers have lost over 900 soldiers in a day and a half - "Madyar"

Russian invaders attempted to break through the front in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions (Dobropillia, Pokrovsk, and Huliaipole sections), using fog as cover to launch their spring-summer offensive campaign. However, the offensive attempts resulted in losses of over 900 occupiers. This was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, as conveyed by UNN.

Fog trap, or the irony of war. Over 900 worms were packed into shrouds by SBS Birds within just one and a half days, on a front section exactly one hundred kilometers long (Rodynske-Huliaipole).

- wrote "Madyar".

According to him, the sharp change in weather on March 17-18 in the three most critical sections of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions (Dobropillia, Pokrovsk, and Huliaipole sections), as well as the enemy's planned start of the spring-summer campaign, pushed the enemy to resume assault actions under the cover of the long-awaited bad weather in March.

He noted that around the morning of March 17, the enemy, with accumulated infantry, motorcycles, armor, and even horses, began an offensive on a dozen sections.

More than 500 of them (292-200 and 221-300) were pecked by SBS "birds" on March 17 and paid the price by being eliminated from the "SVO" either sanitarily or irrevocably.

- added Brovdi.

He added that as of 12:00 on Wednesday, March 18, the SBS had hit another 277 Russian occupiers, 141 of whom were killed (200s), and another 136 were wounded (300s).

900 in a day and a half - this is a somewhat new mark.

- emphasized the commander.

In addition, according to him, the infantry also worked well, not allowing the positions of the Defense Forces to be pushed through on the specified section for a day and a half.

However, the total losses of the occupiers are significantly higher. Let's hold the line, there will be a difficult and prolonged fight remaining in March. We will consider the spring-summer worm offensive partially uncorked.

- summarized "Madyar".

Recall

Over the past day, 286 combat engagements were recorded on the front. The enemy launched 78 air strikes and dropped 257 guided aerial bombs.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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